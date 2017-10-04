New Mexico State Police investigating a shooting in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say they’ve been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting last month involving Roswell police and Chaves County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Sept. 24 shooting left 30-year-old suspect Jose Diaz wounded. He’s now in custody on federal charges and awaiting state charges.

The incident began when authorities were called to investigate a possible drunken driver passed out behind the wheel. Once police got there, the suspect drove off.

There was a brief standoff before the suspect fled, driving through fences. Authorities believe Diaz fired at officers as he left.

Diaz stopped again, gunfire was exchanged and his last attempt to drive away was unsuccessful.

Authorities say Diaz has a record and he was wanted by federal authorities on a drug trafficking charge at the time of the incident.

