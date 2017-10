ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A memorial was held Wednesday night to honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, including a high school secretary from New Mexico.

People gathered at Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza to light a candle for each of the 58 people killed Sunday at a concert, including Lisa Romero-Muniz, a school secretary from Gallup.

The event organizer says she just wanted to give people a place to mourn together.