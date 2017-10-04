Rain Possible Thursday

Deep moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico will stay locked in over the state through Thursday. Scattered to occasionally widespread storms will develop across the state into Thursday evening. Drier air then pushes in across the area for Friday clearing skies in eliminating the chance of showers and storms. The first day at Balloon Fiesta looks quiet with sunny skies and light winds.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event