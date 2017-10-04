Rain Possible Thursday

Mark's Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Published: Updated:

Deep moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico will stay locked in over the state through Thursday. Scattered to occasionally widespread storms will develop across the state into Thursday evening. Drier air then pushes in across the area for Friday clearing skies in eliminating the chance of showers and storms. The first day at Balloon Fiesta looks quiet with sunny skies and light winds.

Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast