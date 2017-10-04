Local brewery pays tribute to music legend Tom Petty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local brewery is paying tribute to a music legend.

The crew at Marble Brewery always listens to music on canning day. Earlier this week, they decided to pay homage to Tom Petty, who died Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.

They stamped “Rest in Peace Tom Petty,” on the bottom of their Marble Red cans — and this isn’t the first time they’ve done something like this.

“I’ve done several tributes before to Prince, we did a tribute to Merle Haggard when he passed away, so it’s just kind of a collaborative effort,” packaging manager Nate Jackson said.

The Tom Petty tribute was stamped on 340 cases of Marble Red. It will be available in stores in about a week.