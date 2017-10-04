Lobo Men’s Basketball holds their 1st official practice on Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Basketball held their first official practice on Wednesday in the Davalos Center at DreamStyle Arena. There have been a lot of changes to Lobo Basketball over the summer and Head Coach Paul Weir seems confident, even though outside media outlets don’t have high hopes for UNM.

“You know whether those people are right or wrong I guess we will find out, but I think internally amongst our team we are very quietly confident about what we are going to be able to do. Our chemistry is terrific, our work load is off the charts and I feel as though we are going to be better than people think”, said Paul Weir.

It is a team filled with new faces, both on the court and on the coaching staff, but Weir believes that his team has the tools to be effective in the upcoming season. Now this 6 week practice period will give the Lobos a chance to mesh together and learn the ins and outs of this new regime. The fans will have a chance though to see this team in action on Thursday at 4pm. No it’s not the “Howl”, but it will be a Cherry and Silver game.

Weir hoped that this new idea would get the students more involved, as they are holding the event at Johnson Gym on campus. This change in the Lobo Basketball fabric is just one of the many that Weir has implemented, and it’s because Weir wants to get the community more involved.

“I think it’s just a part of coaching and its apart of my job. The support that I have gotten from the department has been terrific and hopefully we will continue that journey together and market and engage this program with the community the best we possibly can”, said Weir.

The UNM Cherry Silver game will be Thursday at 4pm in Johnson Gym. The Lobos will open up regular season play on Saturday, Nov. 11th against Northern New Mexico at DreamStyle Arena. Season tickets are still available. For more info go to UNMTickets.com