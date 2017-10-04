Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A storm system to our northwest and an area of high pressure to our east will continue to squeeze moisture up and into New Mexico. Deep moisture will allow for widespread storms and showers to develop late day and evening. There is potential for storms to turn severe – threats: hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall (localized flooding) & frequent lightning. Winds will be breezy to windy at times (SE 15-25mph)… and temperatures will be cooler statewide with most of us topping out in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

THURSDAY: Another active day of storms and showers as plenty of moisture continues to stream in over the state. Expect another day of 70s in the Albuquerque-metro area under a mostly to partly cloudy sky.

FRIDAY: Drier air working in from the west will begin to cut off our rain chances – drying out from west to east. A handful of showers and storms will likely linger over central and eastern NM. Afternoon temperatures will be on the rise with most of the state at to just above average for this time of year.

WEEKEND: Dry, sunny & mild across the area.