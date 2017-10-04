Rain could lead to flooding

A storm system to the northwest and a high to the east will help funnel moisture into the state today and Thursday. This will lead to good rounds of showers and storms across the state.After all the rainfall we’ve seen over the past week, the ground is saturated and unable to hold much more rain. This will cause flash flooding to occur quickly as the rain picks up through the afternoon and evening. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of central and eastern New Mexico through Thursday evening.

Drier air punches in Friday. While we could still see a few lingering showers early in the day Friday, especially across the east, the trend will be for drying conditions and clearing skies throughout the day. The timing couldn’t be better because we are looking at quiet weather for the opening weekend of Balloon Fiesta! Expect lots of sunshine and light winds for the first three mornings of fiesta.

Another storm system is expected to drop down into the state toward the middle of next week. This could lead to elevated winds, impacting Balloon Fiesta for the middle of next week. We could also see some mountain snow across the northern high terrain.