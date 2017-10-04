In the County: Sugar Skull Fun Run

Lace up your running shoes and paint up your face for the Sugar Skull Fun Run.

In concert with Dia de los Muertos, Bernalillo County invites you and your family to participate in this 5 and 10k fun run on Saturday, October 28 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Participants are encouraged to paint their face with sugar skull adornment, sport your favorite Dia de Los Muertos garb, and support the county’s outreach programming.

Start time is 9:30 a.m. from the northwest corner of the NHCC campus. Early registration is happening now through October 24th. To take advantage of early-bird discounts log on now to BernCo.gov.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Bernalillo County