For Your Information: What’s Happening at the Balloon Museum

We’re just days away from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, and the Anderson-Abruzzo International Balloon Museum is ready for thousands of visitors and residents alike.

The museum is offering a number of special breakfasts and dinners for guests wanting to experience the Fiesta above the crowds. In addition, the museum is offering “Magnify Your View,” a chance to watch the mass ascension from the museum lawn or balcony.

Guests can also check out an all-new 4-D movie, putting you in the gondola of the Rainbow Ryders, as well as the all-new Weather Lab.

For more information on events at the Balloon Museum during Fiesta, log on to BalloonMuseum.com.

