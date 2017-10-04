Exceptional student shares the spotlight with adorable service dog, Meatball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Local student Ben Blewett can now add “Homecoming Court” to his list of achievements, which include being “Area 5 Athlete of the Year” and the owner of an adorable service dog named “Meatball.”

Ben Blewett is no ordinary Manzano High School student. He is an accomplished athlete in Special Olympics NM and other athletic endeavors, for which he has received multiple awards, including “Area 5 Athlete of the Year.” He has also recently been elected to the homecoming court at his school.

Ben credits much of his success to his participation in the supportive “Best Buddies” program in Albuquerque, and of course, to the calming presence of his service dog, Meatball.

To learn more about the Best Buddies program, visit their website.