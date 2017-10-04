Espanola rapper hopes music video improves his hometown’s image

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Espanola man is hoping his latest music video will change people’s view of the town where he was born and raised.

“You see lowriders it’s normal, you know it’s pretty much everyone’s culture around here,” said Max Martinez.

Martinez, also known as I-Con, wrote the song and worked with other local artists to put together the high quality video.

“Espanola Valley, the city where we low-ride, the land of Enchantment where it’s pura corizon,” said Martinez in the song.

The video, which features the lifestyle of many people in Espanola, is getting a lot of attention online.

Martinez works at Los Alamos National Labs by day, and writes songs by night. He said his song and the video are was his way of changing minds about his hometown.

“Everyone’s always talking bad about Espanola, so it’s time to do something positive for it,” he said.

Martinez is tired of hearing all the negativity about the town he loves so much, and said there’s much more to his home then meets the eye.

“I was born and raised here, I know what’s going on here, and what’s going on in my town, and I know the majority of it’s not true,” said Martinez.

He said the video is already garnering positive feedback — something he wasn’t expecting.

“Everyone’s just real happy that I did something positive for the community,” said Martinez.