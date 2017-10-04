Election Results: Bond questions passed total $125 million

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Voters overwhelmingly voted yes on bond questions totaling $125 million, which would help pay for everything from police and fire equipment to road repairs and parks.

Early Tuesday night, KRQE News 13 political analysis Gabe Sanchez says the transportation bond looked as if it wasn’t going to make it, possibly because of the backlash from the Albuquerque Rapid Transit Project.

Though none of that money would have gone towards ART. As of Wednesday morning, that bond has passed.

