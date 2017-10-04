Curator to speak about Frida Kahlo exhibit at UNM

David Romero, KRQE News 13 Reporter By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the latest exhibition at the University of New Mexico Art Museum, fans of Frida Kahlo will not only get a chance to see works featuring the artist, but learn first hand the significance behind the photos. UNMAM is making that happen through a talk being given on Wednesday night by curator and photo historian Pablo Ortiz Monasterio.

According to the UNMAM, the exhibition titled “Frida Kahlo: Her Photos” was curated from a collection of 6,500 images released in 2007. The works were discovered in her home known as the Blue House. Within the exhibit, there are at least 200 previously unseen images, including works by Kahlo.

UNMAM also said the exhibit will reveal new insights into Kahlo’s rich and personal world.

The talk will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UNM Art Museum which is located in the same building as Popejoy Hall. The exhibit itself is scheduled to be on display until December 2, 2017.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s