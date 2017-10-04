Curator to speak about Frida Kahlo exhibit at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the latest exhibition at the University of New Mexico Art Museum, fans of Frida Kahlo will not only get a chance to see works featuring the artist, but learn first hand the significance behind the photos. UNMAM is making that happen through a talk being given on Wednesday night by curator and photo historian Pablo Ortiz Monasterio.

According to the UNMAM, the exhibition titled “Frida Kahlo: Her Photos” was curated from a collection of 6,500 images released in 2007. The works were discovered in her home known as the Blue House. Within the exhibit, there are at least 200 previously unseen images, including works by Kahlo.

UNMAM also said the exhibit will reveal new insights into Kahlo’s rich and personal world.

The talk will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UNM Art Museum which is located in the same building as Popejoy Hall. The exhibit itself is scheduled to be on display until December 2, 2017.