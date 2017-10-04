Cowboys' defensive shuffle likely to continue vs Packers

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Dallas linebacker Anthony Hitchens practiced fully for the first time this season coming off a knee injury on the same day Charles Tapper broke a foot, likely the start of a lengthy absence for the defensive end.

Pass rusher David Irving is ready after serving a four-game suspension, two weeks removed from fellow defensive lineman Damontre Moore rejoining the team following a two-game ban.

Injuries and suspensions have meant little continuity for a unit that has been up and down through four games, and now looking at a few more changes going into a visit from Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers.