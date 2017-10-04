Chinese Lantern Festival to kick off Friday at Expo New Mexico

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Get ready for the Chinese Lantern Festival that starts on Friday.

It’s happening at Expo New Mexico for the next six weeks. Organizers say visitors can expect to see a celebration of Chinese culture through beautiful light displays, performances, and lanterns, which are a special part of Chinese history.

“I get to share this, bring this to people of a different culture and a different country, that’s very meaningful to me as well,” event manager Huiyuan Liu said.

The Lantern Festival is traveling across the U.S. Albuquerque is its fourteenth stop.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s