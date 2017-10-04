Chinese Lantern Festival to kick off Friday at Expo New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Get ready for the Chinese Lantern Festival that starts on Friday.

It’s happening at Expo New Mexico for the next six weeks. Organizers say visitors can expect to see a celebration of Chinese culture through beautiful light displays, performances, and lanterns, which are a special part of Chinese history.

“I get to share this, bring this to people of a different culture and a different country, that’s very meaningful to me as well,” event manager Huiyuan Liu said.

The Lantern Festival is traveling across the U.S. Albuquerque is its fourteenth stop.