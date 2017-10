ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Natural Born Killer is back. Albuquerque’s own Carlos Condit is ready to take the Octagon after over a year of being out. Condit will be featured on UFC 219 taking on Neil Magny on December 30th.

Condit is riding a 2 fight losing streak, most recently to Demian Maia in August of 2016. Condit now holds a professional record of 33-10, and he will take on Magny who holds a record of 19-6.