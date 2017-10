ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans will be remembering those who lost their lives in the Las Vegas shooting.

A community member is planning a remembrance Wednesday slated for 6 p.m. at Civic Plaza.

A prayer candle will represent each life lost. Ribbons will also be handed out to everyone who attends.

They are asking for candle donations or participants can bring their own.