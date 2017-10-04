Anne Frank cold case reopened after documents unearthed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The cold case surrounding Anne Frank is back open.

The case has been reopened after investigators unearthed a number of documents, more than 70 years after Nazi police stormed the secret annex where her family hid.

Suspicions that someone betrayed the Frank family are not new, but the latest attempt will reportedly seeking out new connections in the case.

“What we want to do is start with a blank sheet and investigate all possible options, so we are looking at hundred of scenarios, not only betrayal, by the way,” said cold case investigator Thijs Bayens.

Investigators hope to use documents to narrow down potential suspects. They will also use Anne Franks famed journal to help them.