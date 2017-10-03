UNM Hospital kicks off fall flu-shot clinics

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospitals’ 2017-18 flu-shot campaign kicks off October 7 and includes 20 Saturday community clinics through December 2.

Appointments are require this year and a dedicated phone line for scheduling Saturday appointments is available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at (505) 925-INFO (4636).

For UNM in-network insurance flu vaccine are fully covered, with no copay. Out-of-network adult patients and those with no insurance coverage will be responsible for a $20 copayment. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify. All patients 18 and under will receive a flu shot at no cost.

UNM’s primary care clinics will see adults and children six months and older, while its specialty care clinics will see adults only.

UNM Primary Care Clinics – flu shots for adults and children six months and older:

October 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. UNM Southwest Mesa Clinic, 301 Unser Blvd. SW

October 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. UNM Westside Clinic, 48080 McMahon Blvd. NW, and UNM Family Medicine Clinic, 2400 Tucker Ave. NE

October 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. UNM Family Health Clinic, 1209 University Blvd. NE

October 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. UNM LoboCare Clinic, 1101 Medical Arts Ave. NE, Bldg. 4 and UNM Southeast Heights Clinic, 8200 Central Ave. SE

November 4, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. UNM LoboCare Clinic, 1101 Medical Arts Ave. NE, Bldg. 4

November 11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. UNM North Valley Clinic, 3401 4th St. NW

November 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. UNM Northeast Heights Clinic, 7801 Academy Rd. NE

December 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. UNM Westside Clinic, 4808 McMahon Blvd. NW

UNM Specialty Care Clinics – Flu Shots for adults only

October 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

UNM Cardiology Clinic, 1101 Medical Arts Ave. NE

UNM Center for Digestive Disease, 1001 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. NE

UNM Urology, Vascular, Nephrology Clinic, 2211 Lomas Blvd. NE

UNM Eye Clinic, 1600 University Blvd. NE

UNM Orthopedics Faculty Clinic, 1101 Medical Arts Ave. NE

UNM Dermatology Clinic, 1021 Medical Arts Ave. NE

November 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

UNM Dermatology Clinic, 1021 Medical Arts Ave. NE

UNM Sleep Center Clinic, 1101 Medical Arts Ave. NE, Bldg. 2

UNM Cardiology Clinic, 1101 Medical Arts NE, Bldg. 4

UNM Medicine Specialties Clinic, UNM Main Hospital, 2211 Lomas Blvd. NE, fifth floor

UNM Urology, Vascular, Nephrology Clinic, UNM Main Hospital, 2211 Lomas Blvd. NE, first floor

For more information on UNM Hospitals, visit http://hsc.unm.edu/health/locations/unm-hospital.html.