Team work makes the dream work for pet adoptions throughout ABQ

ALBUQUERQUE, NM — When it comes to the daunting task of finding good adoptive homes for thousands of needy animals, agencies fare better when they work together.

By way of a grant from the ASPCA, Animal Humane New Mexico works cooperatively with Albuquerque Animal Welfare for the common goal of increasing adoptions and decreasing owned pet intakes. The shared mission is accomplished through a number of programs such as Joint Adoption Events, Pet Care Packages, Safety Net, and Pet Health Fairs/Microchip Clinics.

There is a free microchipping event at Subaru Loves Pets Microchip Clinic on Saturday, October 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Garcia Subaru East on 8100 Lomas Blvd. NE 87110.

The free service is available for canines and felines who are over 6-weeks-old. Pet owners must be 18-years-old and older, and be residents of New Mexico. Supplies are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on this event or any of the programs listed, visit the AHNM website.