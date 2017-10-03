Talking Tech: NM Tech Council at Experience IT

With the help of Comcast Xfinity, The New Mexico Technology Council brought together all factions of the tech community for Experience IT, a week-long networking and collaborative event at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

NM Tech Council President and CEO Nyika Allen says that the event was a great success, with guest speakers, tech crawls and networking. With tech giants like Amazon shopping cities for their next destinations, Albuquerque is abuzz with how to develop a healthy infrastructure to support such an entity.

It’s part education, part financial support and part ancillary businesses that will help grow this industry in New Mexico. To keep up to date with the Council, log on to NMTechCouncil.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Comcast