Talking Tech: Comcast Sponsors Experience IT

Comcast Xfinity continues to lead the way in tech growth throughout New Mexico. What better way to do it than with Experience IT?

The week-long event brought together businesses, hackers, tech enthusiasts and start-ups for a networking and exploratory event designed to increase the infrastructure of tech in our state.

Chris Dunkeson, area vice-president for Comcast, says that New Mexico is a tech hub, and investment in our community and the next generation of IT workforce is vital for growing this multi-billion dollar industry within our state.

For more information on what Comcast is doing in our community visit NewMexico.Comcast.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Comcast