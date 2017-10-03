Sick leave ordinance expected to be hot topic on Tuesday’s ballot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Tuesday, voters will get to weigh in on a massive proposal that would require Albuquerque employers offer paid sick leave.

The sick leave ordinance is one of the most controversial items on the ballot and it’s sparking big-time debate.

Healthy Workforce ABQ is the organization behind it. They believe the ordinance will help working families. Against it is ACHE or Albuquerque Coalition for a Healthy Economy. They say it will hurt small businesses.

It states that people who work at least 56 hours a year, either full-time, part-time or temporary will get an hour of sick leave per 30 hours worked.

For businesses with less than 40 employees, a worker can use up to five days of accrued sick leave a year while larger businesses can use up to seven days.

With the length of the ordinance being longer, KRQE Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez says he is worried that some may skip over this question.

“One of the big questions have been with a full-length ballot how many voters will vote on the mayoral side but skip the sick leave ordinance because it’s either too complicated, it’s too lengthy, they may just want to move on with their day,” said Sanchez.

The ordinance is seven pages condensed into the back of the ballot. For more election information, click here.

