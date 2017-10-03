Santa Fe gallery to display artwork made from decommissioned guns

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Artwork forged out of decommissioned guns is going on display at a Santa Fe gallery in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The free-admission show is scheduled for Saturday at the Center for Contemporary Arts in an effort to raise awareness and money for gun buyback events.

More than 150 guns have been decommissioned in New Mexico this year with people earning gift cards for food and gas in exchange for their weapons.

The guns have been turned into things like gardening tools and sculptures.