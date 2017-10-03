Protesting Lobo football players supported by coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Football Coach Bob Davie held a press conference Tuesday with the five players who took a knee during the national anthem. Due to a rain delay, the national anthem at the Lobos homecoming game against Air Force this past Saturday was postponed to halftime. The story made national headlines and Coach Bod Davie wanted to clear the air on the situation.

He also made it very clear where he stood on his players protesting injustice.

“They had every right to do that, legally, morally, ethically,” said Davie. “I support them 100 percent.”

Lobos defensive lineman Garrett Hughes was one of the five players taking a knee. He said it never was meant to be something negative.

“We took a knee for something that we believe in,” said Hughes. “We took a knee to stand with Kaepernick against injustice. We didn’t do it to disrespect the flag. Honestly, there was no negative connotation with the kneel.”

The players took full responsibility for their actions while answering questions.

“I don’t regret it,” said Lobos corner back Elijah Lilly. “It is what I believe in and I do believe there needs to be a change.”

Throughout the course of the news conference, Lilly expressed his thoughts.

“No one should ever feel like they have to watch their back as they are walking down the street because of the color of their skin,” said Lilly.

Coach Davie hopes change will come out of what turned into a firestorm of criticism shortly after the story went national and said he expected a strong reaction. Some of that reaction was worse than he thought.

“I am disappointed in the narrative going so quickly to, they did this out of disrespect for the military, they did this out of disrespect for the Air Force Academy, they should be taken off scholarship. I will never come to another game if these players play in a game. That narrative is divisive,” Davie said.

The Lobos are currently on a bye week. They will return to Mountain West Conference play at Fresno State on October 14.

