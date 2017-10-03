Proposed sick leave ordinance drives voters to Albuquerque polls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s turning out to be a close race Tuesday night over the so-called “Healthy Workforce Ordinance.”

The controversial sick leave question has driven voters to the polls. The numbers are showing the ordinance is passing by a narrow margin of a little more than 1 percent.

It’s shaping up to be a very close race with the ordinance going from failing to passing as of 10 p.m.

Supporters were positive at a watch party Tuesday night, saying this is the culmination of more than a year-and-a-half of work.

The ordinance could force all Albuquerque businesses to let employees earn paid sick leave. If it passes, the requirement would extend to all businesses — for profit, non-profit, big or small — forcing them to let employees earn one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 they work.

It would also apply to all workers — full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal employees, too. Opponents have argued this is a job killer and carries too much of a cost for small businesses.

Supporters driving this effort think otherwise.

“To have a job killer would be not being able to go to work and be paid when you actually are sick. I think that’s a job killer. I think not taking care of your people is a job killer,” Veronica Serano said.

Some expect that no matter the outcome, the ordinance will be challenged in court.

The race is still too close to call, but if it passes the sick leave ordinance would take effect on New Year’s Day.

So far, voting results also show voters overwhelmingly voting “yes” on bond questions totaling $125 million to pay for everything from police and fire equipment, to road repairs and parks.

The only question that isn’t winning by 35 to 40 points is the transportation bond. That may be Albuquerque Rapid Transit (ART) backlash. None of that money, however, would go to ART.