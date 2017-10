FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A State Police officer cheated death thanks to his badge.

Officer Dwayne Simpson was trying to arrest a career criminal, William Wilson, in Farmington in August, when Wilson pulled out a gun and fired at Officer Simpson, hitting him the chest.

The bullet went through his badge and lodged in his bullet-proof vest.

Tuesday, Gov. Susana Martinez posted a photo of Officer Simpson’s badge on Facebook, showing just how dangerous the situation was.