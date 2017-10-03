Parking lots at Albuquerque city parks could close before parks do

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A plan is in the works to close parking lots at city parks at night, to keep trouble away. In some cases, the lots could close before the parks do.

“People just go park and they just create havoc,” said City Council Vice President Brad Winter.

During the day, parks can be a peaceful place for families and friends to get together. At night, however, they can draw a not-so-innocent crowd.

“Teenagers might want to come in the night, drink or do certain activities that they shouldn’t be doing at parks,” said Sergio Guzman.

KRQE News 13 has reported on multiple issues at city parks, from people driving through the grass, ruining the lawns, parking lots, becoming campsites, to major drug busts, fights, and shootings.

“People that live around the park are very concerned with some of the activity late at night,” said Winter.

So, Winter has written an ordinance to help.

“To change the hours for the parking lots, and when they’re open and closed in residential areas,” he said.

Winter said his focus is on neighborhood parks surrounded by homes. His bill would allow the city to close the parking lots at parks before their posted closing time.

“People can still use the parks, they just can’t park in the parking lot,” he said.

Winter said neighbors would be responsible for closing the gates at the parking lots.

“In my district, in District 4, in one park, there’s four families that rotate of opening and closing the park,” he said.

If this bill does pass, Winter said they’d have to work with Albuquerque Police to figure out a plan to enforce the new law.