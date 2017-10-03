October 3rd Morning Rush: High voter turnout expected for Albuquerque Mayoral Election

1. It’s Election Day in Albuquerque. Voting centers across the metro open at 7 a.m. Many eyes will be on the mayoral race where seven candidates are hoping to win over voters concerned about crime in Albuquerque, the economy and education. With such a crowded field, the race for mayor could end in a runoff next month. One of the most controversial items is the proposed paid sick leave ordinance.

Full Story: KRQE Political Expert weighs in on potential for runoff election

2. Las Vegas authorities say there are no more known threats in the area after a 64-year-old man opened fire on hundreds of people at a concert. A total of 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured. Throughout the world there are vigils and tributes to remember the victims. A school secretary from New Mexico is also one of the concert-goers who was killed. Monday night family, friends, and colleagues held a vigil for Lisa Romero-Muniz at Miyamura High School in Gallup.

Full Story: Community mourns Gallup school secretary killed in Las Vegas

3. The first mass ascension at the Balloon Fiesta is just four days away and one type of technology will play a crucial role in keeping the crowds safe. The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security says it will rely on its security program called HSIN. The high-tech program allows multiple agencies to share information in real time during big events. Mayor Richard Berry says despite the mass shooting in Las Vegas, there will not be major security changes at this year’s fiesta.

Full Story: Special technology helps officials monitor Balloon Fiesta crowd

4. Moisture being pulled off the Gulf and into New Mexico will help spark spotty storms over the Eastern Plains.

Full Story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

5. Children battling cancer in the metro have some new toys thanks to one local family. Dion’s helped one of its general managers in Rio Rancho collect more than 400 toys. Inspired by his two-year-old son Liam who was diagnosed with leukemia.

Full Story: Rio Rancho family delivers toys to kids battling cancer

Morning’s Top Stories