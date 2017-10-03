New Mexico oil producers concerned about permit backlog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The cost of drilling for oil or natural gas on public and tribal land went up slightly nationwide thanks to a fee hike that took effect over the weekend, but New Mexico producers are more worried about a continued backlog in the processing of permits by the Bureau of Land Management.

The industry says the delays are costing New Mexico and the federal government taxes and royalties.

The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association estimates nearly $1.5 million in federal royalties and another $831,000 in state severance taxes are deferred daily due to administrative issues and that the delay of any revenue is critical as state lawmakers discuss budget priorities for the coming fiscal year.

The Bureau of Land Management earlier this year began shifting resources to tackle the backlog.