New Mexico agents: Sex offender accused in child porn case

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A man convicted more than two decades ago in Virginia of indecent acts with a child is facing new charges in New Mexico.

Court documents show agents with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office arrested 61-year-old Francisco Saucedo of Rio Rancho on Monday after finding pornographic images and other documents related to children on his computer and on other digital storage devices.

In addition to three child sexual exploitation charges, Saucedo is accused of criminal sexual penetration, voyeurism and failing to register as a sex offender. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Saucedo is being held at the Sandoval County jail, and prosecutors are asking that he remain in custody. A detention hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Authorities say the charges stem from a months-long investigation.