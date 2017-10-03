Mother apologizes for daughter accused of making school shooting threats

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – It was the last thing people in Clovis needed after the recent library shooting spree — someone threatening to shoot up the middle and high schools. Now the mother of the girl accused of making those threats is speaking out.

There was fear that Marshall Junior High and Clovis High School were about to become targets last week, after threatening pictures were posted on the social media app, Snapchat.

Concerned parents kept their children out of school that day. Investigators say attendance dropped 15 percent.

Monday, a 16-year-old girl was arrested for the images. Police did not name the girl.

“I guess the Snap got out and I’m seeing pictures of it on Facebook and I’m upset, but at the same time, I didn’t know it was my kid either. It really hurt me knowing it was my child,” said the mother of the girl accused of making those threats.

“She’s never done nothing like this, she really hasn’t even been in trouble. This is the first time she’s ever done something like this, I’m just hurt. I’m really hurt,” she said.

One of the pictures was captioned, “I’m shooting up the high school tomorrow, be ready. I will be doing it unexpectedly. You will all get what you deserve including Marshall Middle.”

The second image referenced Nathaniel Jouett, the Clovis highschooler accused of killing two women and wounding four others in a shooting spree at the public library.

That caption reads, “Y’all really think Nathaniel is going to jail and I’m not going to get justice. Keep an eye out.”

“I asked her why would they do such a thing. She said it wasn’t to scare anybody, it was a stupid mistake that they made, but mistakes have consequences,” the girl’s mother said.

The woman believes her daughter did not act alone. However, the Clovis Police Department would not comment on that.

“I just want to say I’m really sorry to the parents, cause I know a lot of kids didn’t go to school that day cause I even myself wanted to get my kids out of school,” she said.

The mother claims her daughter’s boyfriend helped her make the account and that he’s the one who posted the images. Her mother says the girl was not friends with Nathaniel Jouett.