Moisture will continue to stream into the state overnight tonight and showers will expand across eastern New Mexico. Chance for storms moves west into the Albuquerque and western New Mexico through the day tomorrow. Just about any location could see storms through the day Wednesday and even on Thursday. By Friday drier air punches in from the west in the forecast looks good for Fiesta this weekend.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark's Tuesday Evening Forecast
