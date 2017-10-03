Lovelace partners with Ronald McDonald House to help families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovelace Hospital is hoping a new cart will provide comfort in trying times for families.

Ronald McDonald House is partnering with the hospital for Katie’s Kart. It’s brought to families who have a child in the neonatal intensive care unit, so they don’t have to leave their side.

Katie’s Kart is stocked with items like toiletries, snacks and even toys for other children. It’s named after a young woman diagnosed with cancer at age 11.

“She has been an inspiration and a fighter, and we know that her story of courage and strength will bring so much strength to other families facing something similar here at the hospital,” Kristin Rortvedt said.

Back in May, Katie graduated from high school.