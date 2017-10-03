Local science museum kicks of Balloon Fiesta week with a DIY hot air balloon

ALBUQUERQUE, NM — Why go to the Balloon Fiesta when the kitchen can become a launching pad, using a simple toaster.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History (NMNSH) will host “Science is Everywhere” Winter Day Camp 2017 for children who are six to 12 years old. Experience the wonders of science in one-day sessions, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 18 to 22 and December 27 to 29. Sessions include “Code of the Robot,” “Holiday Exploration,” “Balloon Blast!” “Eureka!” and much more.

The museum will also hold a “Nuclear After Dark” event on Friday, October 6, where guests will be the first to see the museum’s newly erected replica of the historic 100-foot Trinity Tower, view the museum after hours, enjoy local food trucks and watch an outdoor showing the History Channel’s “Modern Marvels, the Manhattan Project.”

Finally, a representative kicked off Balloon Fiesta week with a DIY hot air balloon using just a toaster and a dry cleaning bag.

For more information on this event, visit the NMNSH website.