Local coffee roaster uses unique process

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When Michael Palombo and his wife opened the doors to their new coffee location, they said it became a new hot spot for two major reasons. The first being location, since the shop is situated right along Central Avenue on the eastern end of Nob Hill. The second is for being an exclusive organic roaster in the market. Although V Roast Bistro isn’t the first time around for Palombo and his crew.

In its former existence, customers may recognize V Roast as the Fans of Film Cafe which was located on Yale, south of the University of New Mexico. When the opportunity came up to acquire the new location on Central, Palombo jumped at the opportunity.

In keeping with supporting the local economy, V Roast Coffee supplies other local shops with their cold brew coffee. Palombo believes this is not only beneficial to the economy, but customers get to reap the benefits.