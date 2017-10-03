Local coffee roaster uses unique process

David Romero, KRQE News 13 Reporter By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When Michael Palombo and his wife opened the doors to their new coffee location, they said it became a new hot spot for two major reasons. The first being location, since the shop is situated right along Central Avenue on the eastern end of Nob Hill. The second is for being an exclusive organic roaster in the market. Although V Roast Bistro isn’t the first time around for Palombo and his crew.

In its former existence, customers may recognize V Roast as the Fans of Film Cafe which was located on Yale, south of the University of New Mexico. When the opportunity came up to acquire the new location on Central, Palombo jumped at the opportunity.

In keeping with supporting the local economy, V Roast Coffee supplies other local shops with their cold brew coffee. Palombo believes this is not only beneficial to the economy, but customers get to reap the benefits.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s