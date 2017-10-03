KRQE Political Expert weighs in on potential for runoff election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Seven candidates go head to head to become Albuquerque’s next mayor after one announced he is supporting one of his rivals.

Each candidate has felt the pressure. The three top issues that voters are concerned about include crime in Albuquerque, the economy, and education.

Political Expert Gabe Sanchez says ART has also been a hot topic that candidates have been focusing on just because of the timing of the project.

For the past few weeks, each candidate has given their stance on the hot-button topics.

These are the names, you’ll see on today’s ballot. Michelle Garcia Holmes, Brian Colon, Susan Wheeler-Deischel, Tim Keeler, Dan Lewis, Gus Pedrotty, and Wayne Johnson.

Each of the candidates will be doing last-minute campaigning, working hard to get 50 percent of the vote. If that doesn’t happen, a runoff election will be next.

With so many undecided voters, Sanchez says it looks like it’s going to be a race for second.

“Polling strongly suggests that it’s really a three-person race between Lewis, Colon and Johnson. It’s really just a question of which one of those individuals is going to garner enough of the votes to face Keller in the runoff,” said Sanchez.

If this does go to a runoff, it will likely be held in November.

