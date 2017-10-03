Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Moisture being pulled off the Gulf and into New Mexico will help spark spotty storms over the Eastern Plains. The majority of us within central and western NM can expect another day of warm temperatures and mostly sunny conditions. Expect high temperatures to top out in the 60s, 70s and 80s… dropping to the 40s, 50s and 60s overnight. Winds will be breezy at times but generally lighter than what blew through Monday.

WEDNESDAY: More scattered to widespread storms are likely as moisture continues to increase over the state. Storms east of the Central Mountains will have the potential to turn strong to severe – threats: hail, strong winds, heavy rain & lightning. Temperatures will fall nearly statewide – expect more 60s & 70s (less 80s) – leaving most closer to seasonal averages.

THURSDAY: Another day of scattered storms will bring more rain to New Mexico. Our biggest concern will the threat of severe storms across eastern NM. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side with the Albuquerque-metro area back in the low to mid-70s.