Keller leads in Albuquerque mayoral race, Lewis and Colon fight for second

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – So far, Democratic State Auditor Tim Keller has an even more commanding lead than the polls suggested leading up to Election Day.

He’s heading for a runoff next month with 40 percent of the vote.

Republican City Councilor Dan Lewis is in second, holding a 21 percent lead over former State Democratic Party Chair Brian Colon.

Dan Lewis might not be in the lead, but that’ won’t matter Tuesday night if no one candidate can snag more than 50 percent of the vote. It’s looking more and more like Lewis and Keller will go head-to-head.

Lewis was up by 6 points over Colon a little earlier — that’s tightening up a bit as Tuesday’s ballots from the voting centers come in.

There are still more than 40,000 votes out — more than a third of the total turnout.

Supporters of mayoral hopeful Tim Keller remained in high spirits Tuesday night as he took a sizable lead.

The mayoral race is nonpartisan but Keller is a Democrat, and if fellow Democrat Brian Colon were to be eliminated from the race after Tuesday night, Keller supporters are hopeful he’ll win over those voters in a runoff.

The incumbents are leading in the city council races. In District 1 on the westside, Democrat Ken Sanchez easily took the lead from his three opponents. He has held that seat for 12 years.

In District 3 in the southwest, incumbent Klarissa Pena is also ahead. In District 5 in the far northwest, the seat is up for grabs since it was held by mayoral candidate Dan Lewis. Right now, Republican Robert Aragon is ahead of Democrat Cynthia Borrego, but it’s a close one.

In District 7, Democrat Diane Gibson will keep her seat in the Northeast Heights, and in District 9 in the southeast, three-term incumbent Don Harris is holding a big lead over his two opponents.