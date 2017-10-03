Jury reaches verdict for teen accused of killing Manzano High School student

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The jury has reached a verdict for the third suspect who is accused in the 2015 shooting death of a Manzano High School student. The jury has found Esais Madrid guilty of first-degree murder.

Madrid is accused of pulling the trigger in a shooting that killed 17-year-old Jaydon Chavez-Sliver at a northeast Albuquerque house party on June 26, 2015.

During opening statements at the Bernalillo County District Courthouse, Assistant District Attorney Penny Gilbert argued that bullets from a gun fired by Madrid killed Chave-Silver.

Prosecutors also say that Madrid was among four others who were trying to get revenge for a friend who was beaten up earlier that week.

Nicholas Gonzales testified that he was one of two who shot at the home and that Chavez-Silver was not an intended victim. Gonzales has also admitted to shooting at the house and being a driver that night. He has taken a plea deal that allowed him to plead to lesser charges and to testify against Esias Madrid, who allegedly fired the bullet that killed Chavez-Silver.

The other suspect, Dominic Conyers is serving 12 years for his role in the killing. He also took a plea deal.

Madrid is also serving 16 years for his role in the murder of a different teen. First-degree is a mandatory life sentence.