Jury reaches verdict for teen accused of killing Manzano High School student

By and Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The jury has reached a verdict for the third suspect who is accused in the 2015 shooting death of a Manzano High School student. The jury has found Esais Madrid guilty of first-degree murder.

Madrid is accused of pulling the trigger in a shooting that killed 17-year-old Jaydon Chavez-Sliver at a northeast Albuquerque house party on June 26, 2015.

During opening statements at the Bernalillo County District Courthouse, Assistant District Attorney Penny Gilbert argued that bullets from a gun fired by Madrid killed Chave-Silver.

Prosecutors also say that Madrid was among four others who were trying to get revenge for a friend who was beaten up earlier that week.

Nicholas Gonzales testified that he was one of two who shot at the home and that Chavez-Silver was not an intended victim. Gonzales has also admitted to shooting at the house and being a driver that night. He has taken a plea deal that allowed him to plead to lesser charges and to testify against Esias Madrid, who allegedly fired the bullet that killed Chavez-Silver.

The other suspect, Dominic Conyers is serving 12 years for his role in the killing. He also took a plea deal.

Madrid is also serving 16 years for his role in the murder of a different teen. First-degree is a mandatory life sentence.

 

 

 

 

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s