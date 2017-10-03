John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Most of the state will remain quiet again today with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. The southeast will have a shot at a few storms later this afternoon and evening. The storm coverage will expand across the east overnight, with gusty winds pushing into the Albuquerque metro area.

A trough to the northwest and a high to the east will continue to squeeze moisture into the state for Wednesday and Thursday. This will allow for decent storm coverage across the state and cooler temperatures. A few showers will hang on early Friday, with clearing skies throughout the day. Right now, the weather is looking great for the start of Balloon Fiesta this weekend!