For Your Education: Mission Graduate and Attendance Awareness Month

With as few as two absences from school per month, your child can fall behind in their studies. This can cause a downward spiral in education, potentially resulting in poor grades and a risk of dropping out altogether.

Mission Graduate encourages families to observe Attendance Awareness Month. The organization is teaming up with local school districts to get the word out that “everyday matters.” Bringing together more than 240 people, Mission Graduate is looking to address the root of the problem, and help keep our kids on a path to success.

If you want to keep up to date with Mission Graduate and find out more about Attendance Awareness Month, visit MissionGraduateNM.org.

