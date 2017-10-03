City clerk anticipates high turnout for Albuquerque mayoral race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A vote for the next mayor, city councilors and a controversial sick leave ordinance are drawing people to the polls. Is it enough to reach the city clerk’s goal of a 30-percent voter turnout?

For more election information, click here >>

The Albuquerque Museum was one of the busiest polling locations all day Tuesday. Around the city, wait times have ranged from five minutes to an hour.

Some voters are frustrated with the lines, others think it’s a good sign that people are taking a deeper interest in their city.

“All the things going on with the city, and the debate over crime, it’s a back and forth. So it’ll be good to see who comes out on top,” voter Scott Keith said.

Besides long lines, no major problems at the polls have been reported.

Two poll workers never showed up at Bandelier Elementary, causing a backup until officials advised voters to go to nearby polling sites where there were shorter lines.

2017 Election Voting Locations >>

“It’s something that we expect. It happens when you’re hiring that many people for an event, but we were able to supply what we needed,” City Clerk Natalie Howard said.

The city clerk says Tuesday’s turnout looks like it should reach the 30-percent mark.

Only 20-percent turned out in 2013 when Mayor Berry crushed his opponent for a second term. The clerk says as of 4 p.m., voter turnout was at 23-percent with 32,000 ballots cast Tuesday and about 44,000 early and absentee ballots already in.

Polling locations close at 7 p.m.

Of course, this is all a dress rehearsal for a run-off election in the mayor’s race on November 14. Polls leading up to the election didn’t have any candidate even close to the 50-percent needed to win outright Tuesday night.