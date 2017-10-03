Chief scientist from NASA visits Albuquerque students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major player at NASA made a stop at Pathways Academy Tuesday.

Scientist, Al Bowers is the Chief at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base.

Tuesday he stopped at Pathways Academy, which is a private school for students with autism and special needs. Many of the students who attend are interested in math, science and technology.

Bowers talked with students about the industry, internships and careers. The principal says he hopes it will encourage students to further their education.

Bowers also develops technology and researches for NASA.

 

