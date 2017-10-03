Students learn about hot air balloons before big festivities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of kids got an early Balloon Fiesta kick off Tuesday morning.

Students at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic School were able to get an up-close look at the RE/MAX balloon.

They were also able to see how it all works from filling it with hot air to flying. Before they saw the RE/MAX balloon, their teachers taught them all about the science behind it.

“Our teachers are really good about embedding the science behind the balloons lifting up, and what it takes to do that in their own classroom,” said teacher Rebecca Maestas-Sanchez.

Students also got to learn about the festivities that go on during Balloon Fiesta, which begins Saturday.