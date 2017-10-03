Albuquerque burglary suspect released, arrested again

By
Milton Stanley
Milton Stanley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial thief was arrested again.

Back in August, Milton Stanley was arrested for five burglaries in Albuquerque. Three of them were at jewelry stores, two at Metro PC stores.

In all, police say he stole $29,000 worth of items. The damage he caused in the break-ins is estimated at about $40,000.

Earlier this year, Stanley was arrested for breaking into an animal clinic and stealing prescription drugs.

There was a number of other break-ins at veterinary clinics around the same time, including one captured on surveillance video.

While Stanley was a suspect, it does not appear he was ever charged.

According to online court records, Judge Christina Argyres released Stanley without bond on August 25. He failed to show up at court five days later and a warrant was issued.

Officers found him Monday and re-arrested him.

