2017 Election Night: Updates & Social Hub

Voters hit the polls Tuesday to pick Albuquerque’s new mayor, city councilors and weight in on a controversial sick leave ordinance.
These were the names on today’s ballot: Michelle Garcia Holmes, Brian Colon, Susan Wheeler-Deischel, Tim Keller, Dan Lewis, Gus Pedrotty, and Wayne Johnson. Each candidate is hoping to get to get 50 percent of the vote. If that doesn’t happen, a runoff election will be next.
As of 5:30 p.m., 40,891 ballots have been cast.
As of 7:05 p.m. there is still a long wait at voting locations across the city.
Here are the numbers from the Bernalillo County Clerk’s office on early voting numbers:
- Total registered voters in Albuquerque – 335,856
- Early Votes – 40,888
- Absentee Ballots returned – 3,039