2017 Election Night: Updates & Social Hub

By Published: Updated:
UPDATE: 150+ people waiting to vote at Sandia HS. Backup is bc 3 out of 6 printers ran out of toner to print ballots. At least 1-hour wait

Voters hit the polls Tuesday to pick Albuquerque’s new mayor, city councilors and weight in on a controversial sick leave ordinance.

These were the names on today’s ballot: Michelle Garcia Holmes, Brian Colon, Susan Wheeler-Deischel, Tim Keller, Dan Lewis, Gus Pedrotty, and Wayne Johnson. Each candidate is hoping to get to get 50 percent of the vote. If that doesn’t happen, a runoff election will be next.

Click hereto view

As of 5:30 p.m., 40,891 ballots have been cast.

As of 7:05 p.m. there is still a long wait at voting locations across the city.

Here are the numbers from the Bernalillo County Clerk’s office on early voting numbers:

  • Total registered voters in Albuquerque – 335,856
  • Early Votes – 40,888
  • Absentee Ballots returned – 3,039

View the Election Day Photo Gallery