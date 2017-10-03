2017 Election Night: Updates & Social Hub

Voters hit the polls Tuesday to pick Albuquerque’s new mayor, city councilors and weight in on a controversial sick leave ordinance.

These were the names on today’s ballot: Michelle Garcia Holmes, Brian Colon, Susan Wheeler-Deischel, Tim Keller, Dan Lewis, Gus Pedrotty, and Wayne Johnson. Each candidate is hoping to get to get 50 percent of the vote. If that doesn’t happen, a runoff election will be next.

Click hereto view

As of 5:30 p.m., 40,891 ballots have been cast.

As of 7:05 p.m. there is still a long wait at voting locations across the city.

Here are the numbers from the Bernalillo County Clerk’s office on early voting numbers:

Total registered voters in Albuquerque – 335,856

Early Votes – 40,888

Absentee Ballots returned – 3,039

The setup has begun as people gather for a watch party in support of State Auditor Tim Keller in his bid for Mayor. #election #ABQ pic.twitter.com/AeUt0wYNWK — Lysée Mitri (@lmitri_krqe) October 4, 2017

And that's a wrap! If you are already in line, you can still vote. Visit https://t.co/BavSNRnZV5 for election results as they are published. pic.twitter.com/z7hG8SwgHw — City of Albuquerque (@cabq) October 4, 2017

UPDATE: 150+ people waiting to vote at Sandia HS. Backup is bc 3 out of 6 printers ran out of toner to print ballots. At least 1-hour wait pic.twitter.com/vLb1hw6SSQ — Jackie Kent (@JackieKentNews) October 4, 2017

I’m at the @LewisABQ campaign watch party tonight @ Flix Brewhouse on the Westside. @krqe pic.twitter.com/ZBI7rCTNT8 — Madeline Schmitt (@madelinedenise) October 4, 2017