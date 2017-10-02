Win prizes with the 2017 Fall Fiesta Photo Challange

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque wants to see your pictures of fall in New Mexico and you could be rewarded for your efforts.

The convention and visitors bureau is holding the 2017 Fall Fiesta Photo Challange.

They want you to capture anything that reminds you of fall, from green chile roasting to balloons rising over the horizon.

The contest runs from October 7, the first day of balloon fiesta, to October 13.

There are many prizes being offered.

To take part, just use #visitABQ on Instagram.