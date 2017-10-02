Video shows teenagers shoot at homeowner after vandalizing cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man living near Juan Tabo and Comanche was livid seeing a bunch of kids causing trouble on his street.

Home surveillance shows how the situation escalated, until the kids shot at him.

“Sitting in my living room and my neighbor comes and tells me we had a shooting in our neighborhood, it’s very bothersome,” said Jack O’Guinn, who lives down the street from where it happened.

The homeowners said they woke up to the sound of their dogs barking and saw six teenagers vandalizing a couple cars…

“It’s a little disturbing. My parents picked this neighborhood because they thought it would be a good area and things like that,” said John Barnum, who lives nearby.

The couple who captured the video said the teens were in a blue Subaru four-door sedan.

They say there were six teens in the car and that one of them was a girl.