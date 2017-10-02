Video: Police arrest burglar passed out in victim’s bathroom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You could call him “The Napping Crook.” A burglar was caught sleeping on the job, discovered by his victim passed out in a bathroom. The moment police finally arrested him was caught on camera.

A Northeast Heights woman and her young daughter came home in late July to find a terrifying surprise.

According to a criminal complaint, after turning on cartoons for her daughter to watch, mom went upstairs to find a man passed out in her bathroom. That man was later identified as Armando Valdez.

In fear, the woman ran downstairs, grabbed her child and ran outside to call police.

Guns drawn, Albuquerque Police officers yelled to the man from the front door. He didn’t come down, however. Then the officers began clearing the home, still yelling out for the man who was not responding.

Finally, APD found Valdez in the upstairs bathroom, looking like he was pretty out of it. He could hardly walk straight as officers took him outside, stepping in a basket along the way.

Once outside, Valdez told APD he had a lot to drink that day — vodka.

Valdez, police say, nearly made off with the victim’s handgun. The gun was found near the front door in a pile of her things that officers suspect Valdez intended to steal, along with his backpack.

“This sucks,” Valdez tells an officer as he’s being put into a patrol car to be taken to jail.

Then an officer makes a frighteningly accurate assumption of how the justice system will treat him.

“You’ll be out in two days, maybe,” the officer says. Sure enough, Valdez was released on his own recognizance two days after being booked into jail. Since then, the charges against him in this case have been dropped because the District Attorney’s Office missed the courts’ 60-day deadline.

Charges can be refiled at a later date, however.

New Mexico court records show Valdez has a lengthy arrest record dating back to the late 90’s, with multiple charges of DWI and robbery.